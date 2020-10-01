Richmond leaf collection season to begin Oct. 5

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s leaf collection season will be underway on Oct. 5.
Residents will have two options for bagged collection: residents can either put out up to 10 bags of leaves weekly on their regular trash pickup day or use the Sector Collection system, which coincides with trash pickup days but allows for an unlimited number of bag and an extended collection time.
Biodegradable bags are preferred.
The Department of Public Works released the following:
- Sector 1: Wednesday trash collection. All bagged leaves will be picked up between Nov. 4 and Nov. 18.
- Sector 2: Thursday trash collection. All bagged leaves will be picked up between Nov. 19 and Nov. 29.
- Sector 3: Monday trash collection. All bagged leaves will be picked up between Nov. 30 and Dec. 14.
- Sector 4: Tuesday trash collection. All bagged leaves will be picked up between Dec. 15 and Dec. 31.
Vacuum collection starts on Nov. 2 and there is a $30 fee per request.
“Residents must rake leaves to the curb or property line, but not into the street or gutters. The leaves must be ready for collection when the request is made,” a release said.
The service will happen within 15 days of the request. Requests and payments can be made at www.RVA311.com or by calling 3-1-1 or by mailing a check/money order to: City Hall Attn: DPW Vacuum Service 900 E. Broad St. Room 704 Richmond, VA 23219. Vacuum service can be delayed due to weather conditions.
Residents can also do it themselves by dropping off loose leaves or biodegradable bags at East Richmond Road Convenience Center at 3800 East Richmond Road or at the Maury Street Landfill at 2900 Maury Street. The transfer station along Hopkins Road only accepts bagged leaves.
For more information, click here.
