Richmond, Henrico leaders to launch ‘Fight Flu’ vaccination campaign
By Hannah Smith | October 1, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT - Updated October 1 at 6:13 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond and Henrico leaders are teaming up to launch their “Fight Flu” vaccination campaign.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will hold a series of free flu vaccination clinics for residents in various communities throughout October and November.

Vaccinations will be available to those with or without insurance of anyone 6-months or older. The will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The campaign will kick-off at the first free vaccination clinic at Southwood Property Management, at 4602 Southwood Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23224. The event will be Friday, Oct. 2 at 3:30 p.m. Vaccinations will be given between 4-7 p.m.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras will get their flu shot at the event.

