Prosecutors: Virginia meth dealer pleads guilty to distribution

“Shortly after arriving, two individuals approached Royal, assaulted him, and ripped the red bag from his waist. A struggle ensued in the parking lot between Royal and the two men causing multiple plastic baggies to fall from the red bag onto the ground. Following the fight, Royal picked up the red bag and left the gas station. Law enforcement later recovered, on the ground in the parking lot, two clear plastic baggies with 342 purple oval unmarked tablets determined to be 76.49 grams of methamphetamine and 58.99 grams of marijuana,” a release said.