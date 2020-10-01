Police: Man picking up recycling struck, killed by vehicle identified

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A worker who was picking up recycling was hit and killed by a vehicle in Chesterfield County on Thursday has been identified.
Officers were called to the 9800 block of River Road around 2 p.m. for the crash.
Police said a recycling truck stopped along the road and a worker, Matthew L. Pitchford, 57, got out to get the recycling bins. That’s when police say a vehicle tried to pass the truck and hit Pitchford.
Pitchford was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
The driver of the vehicle who hit the worker stayed at the scene.
Police continue to investigate.
