‘Part of the destiny of this country’: Church site excavation aims to unearth African American contributions

That building, located in present-day Williamsburg’s Historic Area on Nassau Street, was then known then as the Baptist Meeting House. A tornado destroyed the structure in the early 1830s, but congregants built a new building on the same site in 1856 and were by then known as the African Baptist Church. Less than 10 years later, the tabernacle was renamed the First Baptist Church. The church is believed to be one of the first in America to have been built and led entirely by Black people from its founding, says Connie Harshaw, a member of the church and the president of First Baptist’s Let Freedom Ring Foundation.