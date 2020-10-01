’Nothing can prepare you for your son having cancer’: 4-year-old fights back against cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four-year-old Brady is your typical superhero in a lot of ways, but a lot cuter. He’s a cancer-fighting fun-loving kid, who’s inspiring others with his strength and melting hearts with his smile.
“Whenever I’m having a bad day, I look at my son,” his dad, CJ Johnson, said.
Brady’s mom, Jessica Archer, does the same.
“When people tell me, I’m strong, I’m not, it’s him. He’s the strong one,” Archer said.
Brady started having really bad headaches at the beginning of the year. For a while, doctors told his parents it was pediatric migraines, but Johnson wanted more answers.
“Something in me said, ‘there’s more to this.’ I texted Jessi, and I begged them to do the CT scan. Within an hour they had contacted, VCU has an ambulance out front,” Johnson said.
That day, March 10, a mass was discovered at the base of Brady’s brain, it turned out to be cancer, specifically Medulloblastoma.
“I lost it, man. I lost it, there’s nothing that can prepare you for that. I thought it was terminal, and I immediately started taking pictures,” says Johnson.
On March 16, the tumor was removed - just days before emergency surgeries were shut down at the hospital because of COVID-19. The pandemic would then make things even harder for both parents, financially.
“I still had a job when Brady came in but once COVID hit, they said you couldn’t leave to go to work and then come back,” Archer said.
With their busy schedules, Brady’s treatment plan, and the uncertainty of the pandemic, both parents lost their jobs. That’s when “#Bradystrong” was born. A Facebook page is selling T-Shirts to raise money, along with a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills.
But because of events like the Cattle Baron’s Ball, things are looking up. Brady has gotten three rounds of chemo, several stem cell transplants, and a bright future ahead.
The money raised from the Cattle Baron’s Ball goes to clinical trials and other important research. So look no further than Brady to see why superheroes like you - who make donations - are so important.
Cattle Baron’s Ball is going virtual this year, so for more information on how you can make a difference and watch, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.