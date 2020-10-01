News to Know for Oct. 1: FAFSA available for students; Kamala Harris’s husband visits Va.; Sales tax increases; Gorgeous start to October

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
After a gorgeous weather day, we could get a few showers Thursday evening with a front that will bring cool air for the weekend.
Today will be mostly sunny then a few late evening showers possible with another cold front. Highs in the mid-70s.
Chesterfield police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a convenience store last night.
Police say the suspect is described as 6′2″ tall, possessing a thin build and wearing a black hoodie and black pants with a surgical mask concealing his face.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Wednesday, the wife of a beloved GRTC bus driver, John Thrower, who lost his battle with COVID-19 last week is speaking out for the first time since her husband died a month after contracting COVID-19.
Thrower’s vigil is being organized by United Communities Against Crime and will be Thursday at the Broad Rock Sports Complex in Richmond at 5 p.m.
A GRTC spokesperson also says they plan on honoring John’s life by running his name across the electronic GRTC banners in the coming days.
After a two-day trial, Lester Labarge, 51, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving on Wednesday.
Lt. Brad Clark, 43, of Mechanicsville, and a 13-year veteran with the agency, was killed in the crash on Oct. 11, 2018, during Tropical Storm Michael.
Virginia State Police charged Labarge with reckless driving and cited him for defective brakes.
Labarge was further indicted by the Hanover County Circuit Court on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.
Beginning Oct. 1, the sales and use tax rate in Central Virginia will increase.
The region’s sales and use tax rates will increase by .7% percent for a total of 6%.
This includes the 4.3% state tax, the .7% regional state tax and the 1% local option tax.
Today, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, is now open for college students.
Since so many college students are expected to apply and the FAFSA federal aid money, the money is given out on a first-come-first-served basis.
You can head to the FAFSA government website to fill it out or through the FAFSA app. You will need your tax information from 2019.
Filling out college applications can be daunting at times, so Chesterfield County Public Schools launched a new website to help students through the process.
The website has information for families of senior and junior students, gives a timeline for navigating the process and contains resources to frequently asked questions.
Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff will be visiting an early voting location in Henrico.
Emhoff will be visiting the voting location with former Governor Terry McAuliffe and Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn.
Henrico County residents have been experiencing trash delays within the past couple of days.
There is no word yet on what is causing those delays but the county says if your trash was not picked up when it was supposed to, leave the containers on the curb and crews will come to pick them up this morning.
