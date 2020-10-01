Mother will not serve prison time in connection to abuse of 3-month-old

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A mother will not serve any prison time in connection to the abuse of her child, who was 3 months old at the time.
Lisa Lee was originally charged with malicious assault, child abuse and failure to seek medical attention for an injured child. The malicious assault charge was eventually dismissed by the prosecution, while she pleaded no contest to the child abuse and not seeking medical attention for an injured child.
Lee was sentenced to 10 years for child abuse and 12 months for the other charge, but the sentenced were suspended on both charges.
Martino Jackson, the child’s father, is also charged in the case and he will appear in court in November. He is facing the same three charges.
Lee and Jackson were charged after investigators say they badly abused their 3-month-old boy to the point where the child had to be placed in a medically induced coma in 2019.
Police said they arrived at a Richmond hospital to find the 3-month-old boy with severe injuries including a broken skull, broken ribs and broken arms and legs. Authorities say the 3-month-old also had bite marks and burns on his body.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.