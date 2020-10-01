Man sentenced to prison for armed robbery of 2 pharmacies

“In the first robbery, in July 2019, Graham placed a false 911 call regarding a threat of an armed person at a local high school. As law enforcement was diverted, which was Graham’s and Fraierson’s intention, Graham and Fraierson entered Powhatan Drug Pharmacy, brandished a firearm, forcibly tied up the pharmacist using zip-ties, and robbed the pharmacy of various narcotics,” a release said.