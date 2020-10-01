Man sentenced to prison for armed robbery of 2 pharmacies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico County man was sentenced to prison on Thursday for the armed robbery of two pharmacies in 2019.
According to court documents, Rashard Fraierson, 42, and co-defendant Robert Graham, 41, of Henrico County, robbed the Powhatan Drug Pharmacy, and the Bremo Pharmacy, in Henrico, stealing Oxycodone, Oxycontin and other substances.
“In the first robbery, in July 2019, Graham placed a false 911 call regarding a threat of an armed person at a local high school. As law enforcement was diverted, which was Graham’s and Fraierson’s intention, Graham and Fraierson entered Powhatan Drug Pharmacy, brandished a firearm, forcibly tied up the pharmacist using zip-ties, and robbed the pharmacy of various narcotics,” a release said.
Before leaving, officials said the stole $33,000 worth of drugs.
During the second robbery in Nov. 2019, prosecutors said they used the same techniques to rob Bremo Pharmacy, and stole more than $20,000 worth of drugs.
“Fraierson had been previously convicted for three felony drug trafficking crimes in 2002, 2003, and 2015, involving cocaine and heroin,” a release said.
Fraierson was sentenced to 26 years in prison.
Graham also pleaded guilty in the case and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 9.
