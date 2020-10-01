Macy’s partners with non-profit to donate coats

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Macy’s, in partnership with Clothes4Souls, will be donating coats in it’s annual ‘Buy a Coat and We’ll Donate One' campaign.
From Oct. 7-Oct. 11, Macy’s invites customers to help those in need, now more than ever, by purchasing a coat online.
Macy’s is committed to giving back, sharing joy and being there for the community in times of need.
This unprecedented time has brought challenges to many families in the communities Macy’s colleagues live and work, and Macy’s is proud to support incredible organizations, such as Clothes4Souls, whose impactful work plays a vital role in strengthening and enriching the local community and beyond.
Clothes4Souls sustainability efforts have kept more than 51 million pounds of shoes and clothing out of landfills, textiles that otherwise would have taken more than 200 years to decompose.
For every eligible coat purchased online, Macy’s will donate a brand new coat, up to 20,000 coats, to Clothes4Souls to provide warmth, hope and dignity to those in need this winter.
For more information on “Buy a Coat and We’ll Donate One,” click here.
