Forecast: Another great weather day. Sunny and Warm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a gorgeous weather day, we could get a few showers Thursday evening with a front that will bring cool air for the weekend.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then a few late evening showers possible with another cold front. Highs in the mid 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to start then sunshine into the afternoon. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a few night showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70. (Night Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Sunshine. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
