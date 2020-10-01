Chesterfield police investigate convenience store robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a convenience store last night.
On Sept. 30 at approximately 10:40 p.m., police received a report of a robbery at Lucky’s located at 13623 Genito Road.
Police say a man entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the clerk.
After receiving an unknown amount of cash, the suspect fled to the back of the store.
Police say the suspect is described as 6′2″ tall, possessing a thin build and wearing a black hoodie and black pants with a surgical mask concealing his face.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
