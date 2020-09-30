VUU to hold virtual commencement for all 2020 grads

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Union University said it will hold a virtual commencement ceremony for all of its 2020 graduates in December.
This comes as the planned in-person ceremony for spring graduates was postponed in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Final details on the virtual commencement will be posted on the VUU website no later than Oct. 15.
“I am also happy to announce that we plan to host an in-person Commencement in May 2021 (or whenever such gatherings are safe) for both our Spring 2021 graduates and our 2020 graduates! This will be the first-time in the University’s history that we will celebrate multiple graduating classes at one time,” a letter from the Office of the Provost and Senior Vice President said.
Those commencement activities are planned for May 8, 2021. The university said that even if plans have to be postponed again to due the pandemic, an outdoor ceremony will be planned to take place at some point.
