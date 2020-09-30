Virginia committee opposes ban on some rally control tactics

Police and protesters square off outside the Richmond Police Department headquarters on Grace Street in Richmond, Va., Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Source: Joe Mahoney/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
By Associated Press | September 30, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT - Updated September 30 at 12:18 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A city council committee in Virginia’s capital has voted against a proposal that would ban police from using crowd control tactics such as rubber bullets, flash-bang grenades and tear gas on demonstrators.

The full Richmond City Council will still hear the proposal next month.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports two committee members opposed recommending it, citing the city’s new police chief and a task force that’s currently pursuing crowd control reforms.

Police have repeatedly used control equipment on protests deemed unlawful, dangerous or past curfew, including during a June clash where officers launched tear gas toward protesters peacefully gathered near a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

