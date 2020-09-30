Tornado confirmed in Isle of Wight County Tuesday evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A tornado struck Isle of Wight County in Virginia just before 11 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Based on a preliminary damage survey, the EF-0 tornado had peak winds of 75 mph.
The tornado touched down at 10:56 p.m. and lifted at 11:05 p.m, traveling 4.4 miles.
Numerous trees were snapped along its path and a carport was rolled and destroyed.
No injuries were reported from the tornado.
The NBC12 First Alert Weather team gave the First Alert to this threat for severe weather for 48 hours leading up to Tuesday evening and mentioned the potential for a brief tornado.
