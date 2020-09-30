Tornado confirmed in Isle of Wight County Tuesday evening

The EF-0 tornado destroyed a carport and snapped trees along its path

An EF-0 struck Isle of Wight County Tuesday evening shortly before 11 p.m. (Source: WWBT)
By Nick Russo | September 30, 2020 at 10:27 AM EDT - Updated September 30 at 10:47 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A tornado struck Isle of Wight County in Virginia just before 11 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Based on a preliminary damage survey, the EF-0 tornado had peak winds of 75 mph.

The tornado touched down at 10:56 p.m. and lifted at 11:05 p.m, traveling 4.4 miles.

Numerous trees were snapped along its path and a carport was rolled and destroyed.

No injuries were reported from the tornado.

The NBC12 First Alert Weather team gave the First Alert to this threat for severe weather for 48 hours leading up to Tuesday evening and mentioned the potential for a brief tornado.

