Richmond Raceway to host two NASCAR Cup events again in 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strange 2020 allowed for one NASCAR weekend at Richmond Raceway. The plan for 2021 is to get both weekends back.
NASCAR released its 2021 NASCAR Cup schedule on Wednesday, with Richmond receiving two dates. Sunday, April 18, will mark the spring race date, while Saturday, September 11, will see a night playoff race at America’s Premier Short Track. The September race will mark the second event of the postseason’s first round.
2021 will also mark the 75th anniversary of the Action Track. The first race at the venue took place on October 12, 1946, when it was a half-mile dirt track.
Other highlights of the Cup schedule feature the circuit’s first dirt track race since 1970, as Bristol will host that showdown. Indianapolis and Austin have been added to the schedule as road courses (Indianapolis previously raced its Cup cars on its oval), while Nashville Superspeedway’s 1.33 mile oval will be an addition to the slate as well. Chicagoland and Kentucky have been dropped for the upcoming season.
The All-Star race has also be relocated to Texas Motor Speedway. Last season, the event was held at Bristol, the first time it ventured away from Charlotte Motor Speedway since its inception in 1985.
Xfinity and Truck schedules will be released at a later date, as will start times and television information for Cup events.
For a complete look at the 2021 Cup schedule, click here.
