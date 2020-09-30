Police identify man killed in Sunday evening shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified a man killed in the city Sunday evening.
Police were called to the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard around 6 p.m.
At the scene, police found Tequan T. Greenhowe, a man in his 20s, outside his home with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Police were also called to another shooting in the same area in the afternoon. Detectives are working to see if the two deadly shootings are connected.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
