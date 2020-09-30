Petersburg firefighter pleads for drivers to move over after car hits fire engine

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg firefighter is making a plea to drivers asking them to be aware and to move over when approaching emergency vehicles after a vehicle crashed into a fire engine.
Jeffery Fleming posted on Facebook that while he and his fellow firefighters were responding to a crash on Interstate 85 when a speeding car crashed into Engine 5.
Fleming said there were five of them working the call when the incident happened.
“We all saw the car hit the Engine and start sliding towards us the car then hit the shoulder guard rail and flipped and landed on its roof,” he posted.
Fleming said that while the car did not hit them, it could have gone a different direction.
“Please do me and other First Responders a favor, when approaching an accident scene please slow down. I don’t think it’s asking much. We are out there to help others and We all want to go home to our Families when our shift is done,” he wrote.
Under Virginia’s Move Over law, drivers are required to move over lanes, or if they are unable to do so, slow down to a safe speed using caution as you go by emergency vehicles.
