News to Know for Sept. 30: Presidential debate recap; House approves police reform budget; Unemployment benefits paused; Sales tax changes

A “Best of the Week” Weather day.
Early morning clouds, skies clear by 8 a.m.
Lower humidity. Highs in the low 70s.
It was a violent evening in Central Virginia as police in multiple localities responded to shootings.
Petersburg police responded to a triple shooting on Tuesday evening. Three men sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
One person was shot in the chest at Henrico at St. Luke Apartments and taken to the hospital.
Two shootings occurred in Richmond. One man was shot at Ashley Oaks Apartments and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Another man was shot on Silver Avenue. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos, Tuesday night as Trump repeatedly interrupted his opponent with angry, and personal jabs that sometimes overshadowed the sharply different visions each man has for a nation facing historic crises.
In the most tumultuous presidential debate in recent memory, Trump refused to condemn white supremacists who have supported him, telling one such group known as Proud Boys to “stand back, stand by.”
There were also heated clashes over the president’s handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results, deeply personal attacks about Biden’s family and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.
The last day to register to vote or update your address is Oct. 13.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 23.
The last day to vote early in-person is Oct. 31. Nov. 3 is Election Day and the last day to postmark a mail-in ballot.
The Virginia House of Delegates has approved a budget that includes funding for a host of criminal justice and police reforms amid national unrest over racial injustice and police brutality.
The House spending plan approved Tuesday allocates $28.4 million for reforms including legislation to make it easier to decertify officers who commit misconduct.
The reform package also allows the state attorney general to investigate law enforcement agencies for patterns of unconstitutional practices.
The state employment commission previously said unemployed workers would get an extra $300 per-week by this week, but that’s not going to happen.
The Virginia Employment Commission says it’s in the final stages of programming the FEMA funding, and payments should arrive by Oct. 15.
It’s not clear what caused the delay.
Beginning Oct. 1, the sales and use tax rate in Central Virginia will increase.
The region’s sales and use tax rates will increase by .7% percent for a total of 6%.
This includes the 4.3% state tax, the .7% regional state tax and the 1% local option tax. For more information on the sales and use tax rate in Virginia, click here.
The Virginia Craft Brewers Fest is going virtual this year.
If you are a craft beer enthusiast, you will have seven days this October to join a virtual tasting series and interact with brewers and owners from all across Virginia.
The event will be held on CrowdCast, the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild’s virtual event platform.
