NBC12 teams up with VPM News to host Richmond Mayoral Forum

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmonders will also be voting on a new mayor this year, and if you want to learn more about the candidates, next week is your chance.
NBC12 is teaming up with VPM News to present the ChamberRVA Richmond Mayoral Forum.
NBC12′s Diane Walker and Curt Autry will join VPM’s Roberto Roldan to moderate the event.
The forum will be with incumbent Mayor Levar Stoney, Councilwoman Kim Gray, Justin Griffin, Tracey McLean and Alexsis Rodgers.
The forum airs Tuesday, Oct. 6, on NBC12 at 7 p.m. It will also be streamed on the NBC12 Facebook page, news app, Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.