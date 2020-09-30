Man pleads guilty to illegally reentering the United States

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man who was recently convicted of his third driving under the influence charge within the past two years pleaded guilty on Tuesday to illegally reentering the United States.
Rafael Nepamuceno-Hernandez, 29, of Mexico, illegally entered the US for the first time in Aug. 2009 and was apprehended near the border.
“He was subsequently prosecuted for and convicted of illegally entering the United States. Five days after his removal to Mexico, Border Patrol Agents again apprehended Nepamuceno-Hernandez in the United States, and he was later again removed to Mexico,” a release said.
Officials said sometime after his third removal, Nepamuceno-Hernandez entered the US illegally and made his way to Virginia.
“While in Virginia, Nepamuceno-Hernandez was convicted of Driving Under the Influence on three separate occasions between November of 2018 and June of 2020,” a release said.
Nepamuceno-Hernandez pleaded guilty to illegal reentry and faces up to two years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 14, 2021.
