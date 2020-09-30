Henderson receives jersey for January All-American Bowl

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - TreVeyon Henderson will miss his senior season to enroll early at Ohio State, but he still has one more high school game yet to play.
The Hopewell running back donned his All-American Bowl jersey on Wednesday night during a virtual unveiling and has accepted an invitation to play in the January 9 contest.
“Being an All-American means a lot to me, definitely a special moment for me,” Henderson said during the broadcast. “I can’t wait to get up there and show off my skills and put on for my city Hopewell.”
Henderson will suit up for the East squad in the game and is one of 100 high school seniors from across the country to participate. He was also invited to the Under-Armour All-American game, but will not play in that contest.
The running back put together an historic junior season, scoring 53 touchdowns and eclipsing the 3,200 all-purpose yard mark. He paced Hopewell to a 15-0 record and its second state championship in the last three seasons.
Henderson verbally committed to Ohio State back in March, picking the Buckeyes out of 40 scholarship offers from some of the nation’s top programs. He was forced to cancel his in-person visit to Columbus during his recruiting due to the pandemic, but felt at home despite that.
The All-American Bowl kicks off on January 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised by NBC Sports.
