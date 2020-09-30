Garden Glow illuminates historic Maymont estate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Garden Glow at Maymont will showcase the historic architecture and gardens around the Maymont Mansion in artistic lighting displays.
Guests will be able to marvel at the breathtaking illuminations of the Italian Garden and other scenic landscapes, admire sparkles and shimmers in the Italian fountain and stroll among historic estate buildings and the nationally treasured arboretum that stand aglow.
The event will also include food trucks, the Glow Bar and Glow Shop on the Carriage House Lawn.
Garden Glow tickets may be purchased online in advance beginning Thursday, October 1.
Advance ticket prices are $12 for adults, $8 for children ages 3-12, and free for children ages 2 and under.
Maymont members receive a discount online and at the door. Tickets also will be available on-site during the event, depending on availability. Capacity is limited.
Parking for Garden Glow at Maymont is free and will be located at the Historic Estate entrance parking lot at 1700 Hampton Street and at The Robins Nature Center at 2201 Shields Lake Drive.
The light displays will take place on Oct. 23 through Nov. 8 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly followed for mandated capacities and other safety guidelines including masks and social distancing.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here or call 804-358-7166.
