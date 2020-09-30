Forecast: A Gorgeous Day. Mostly Sunny, dropping humidity and highs in the low 70s

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Shot of cool, dry air will bring a sun and drier air.
WEDNESDAY: A “Best of the Week” Weather day. Early morning clouds, skies clear by 8am. Lower humidity. Highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny early then a few late afternoon or evening showers possible with another cold front. If we get rain, it’ll likely be less than 1/10″ inch. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cooler . Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a few night showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Night Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Cloudy with rain possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
TUESDAY: Sunshine. Lows near 50, highs in the mid to upper 60s.
