Driver found guilty in Hanover firefighter’s 2018 death

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Maryland man accused of recklessly driving in rough weather conditions causing his tractor-trailer to crash into the back of a Hanover County fire engine, killing a firefighter, has been found guilty.
After a two-day trial, Lester Labarge, 51, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving on Wednesday.
Lt. Brad Clark, 43, of Mechanicsville, and a 13-year veteran with the agency, was killed in the crash on Oct. 11, 2018, during Tropical Storm Michael.
Clark and his colleagues were responding to a two-vehicle accident on I-295 near exit 38 when the secondary crash happened around 9:09 p.m.
Virginia State Police charged Lester Labarge, 51, with reckless driving and cited him for defective brakes. Labarge was further indicted by the Hanover Circuit Court on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.
