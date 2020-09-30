Dept. of Wildlife Resources announces CWD management areas ahead of hunting season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has announced the chronic wasting disease management areas ahead of the 2020-21 hunting season.
Chronic wasting disease is an infectious, neurological, fatal disease of deer and is considered one of the greatest threats to the long-term health of the state’s deer population.
“Since 2009, CWD has been detected in 74 deer from Frederick County, 10 deer from Shenandoah County, two deer from Clarke County, one deer from Culpeper County, and one deer from Fauquier County,” a release said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will not be mandatory for hunters to have their deer tested but it is encouraged for hunters to voluntarily get their deer tested from the following counties: Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren Culpeper, Fauquier, Loudoun, Madison, Orange, Page and Rappahannock.
Starting on Oct. 3, DWR will have sites within all the counties for hunters to test deer. For more information on getting a deer tested, click here.
