COVID-19 cases increase by 450 in 24 hours | State’s testing rate under 5% for sixth consecutive day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 148,721 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Thursday - a 450 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 3,228 deaths with 11,092 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,225,630 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is now at 4.5 percent. Making it the sixth consecutive day below 5 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Nine new outbreaks were reported Thursday; the total number is now at 1,050. A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 23,432 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 8,684 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 6,057 cases, 345 hospitalizations, 95 deaths
- Henrico: 5,501 cases, 442 hospitalizations, 217 deaths
- Richmond: 4,683 cases, 420 hospitalizations, 62 deaths
- Hanover: 1,326 cases, 101 hospitalizations, 38 deaths
- Petersburg: 749 cases, 73 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 276 cases, 28 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
