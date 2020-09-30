Chesterfield Schools launch college application assistance website

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Filling out college applications can be daunting at times, so Chesterfield County Public Schools launched a new website to help students through the process.
The website has information for families of senior and junior students, gives a timeline for navigating the process and contains resources to frequently asked questions. There is even information about financial aid options, including scholarships through GRASP, the Great Aspirations Scholarship Program.
“The college application process can be overwhelming to many students because it’s not like anything they’ve had to do before,” said Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty. “We’re proud to offer an asynchronous resource like the College Application Assistance website that gives our Chesterfield students and families the support they need whenever they need it.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, CCPS use to hold “College Application Saturdays” to discuss the college application process. Since the sessions cannot be held due to the pandemic, the school division formatted all of the information that would be given during those sessions for the new website.
To check out the website, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.