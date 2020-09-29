VIDEO: Man robs Richmond business at gunpoint

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for the man who was caught on video robbing a business at gunpoint earlier this month.
Police said a man went into the 804 Market along Mechanicsville Turnpike on Sept. 20 around 6:30 a.m.
Once inside, the man showed a handgun and gave the clerk a plastic bag and told him to fill it with money, police said.
The man then left the store with an undisclosed about of money and was last seen running towards Fairfield Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective D. Jones at (804) 646-0689 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
