Two-day trial could begin for driver charged in 2018 firefighter death

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A two-day trial could begin today for the man charged with striking and killing Hanover Fire Lieutenant Brad Clark in 2018.
Nearly two years ago, Lt. Brad Clark, 43, of Mechanicsville, and a 13-year veteran with the agency, was killed when a tractor-trailer struck the fire engine from behind on Oct. 11, 2018.
Virginia State Police have charged Lester Labarge, 49, of California, Maryland with reckless driving and cited him for defective brakes. Labarge was further indicted by the Hanover Circuit Court on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.
Following Lt. Clark’s death, Virginia’s Move Over Law was toughened by increasing the fine if drivers do not move over when they see emergency vehicles.
Some of those fines include potential jail time and loss of a license if someone is killed or property is significantly damaged.
The trial will take place at Hanover Circuit Court on Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.
