Stoney introduces ordinance to amend Devil’s Half Acre project

“The preservation of the Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground is crucial because it is the final resting place of more than an estimated 22,000 enslaved and free people of color,” said Ms. McQueen, a genealogist and member of the descendant community. “These people are the ancestors of many people living today, and the burial ground is likely the largest of its kind in the United States. It has suffered many atrocities over time and continues to be threatened.”