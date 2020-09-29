Richmond’s Cattle Barons Ball goes virtual to help fight cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Richmond’s Cattle Barons Ball - which benefits the American Cancer Society - will take place virtually this year.
The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 17 and will broadcast live on NBC12 and stream on multiple social media channels from 7 to 8 p.m.
Here are three ways to watch it so you don’t miss out:
Watch the live broadcast on Channel 12.
You can watch a live stream of the ball on the Richmond Cattle Barons Facebook page.
A Youtube Live will be available on American Cancer Society’s Youtube channel.
