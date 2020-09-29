Richmond’s Cattle Barons Ball goes virtual to help fight cancer

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Richmond’s Cattle Barons Ball will take place virtually. (Source: Richmond Cattle Barons Ball Website)
By Adrianna Hargrove | September 29, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT - Updated September 29 at 2:10 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Richmond’s Cattle Barons Ball - which benefits the American Cancer Society - will take place virtually this year.

The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 17 and will broadcast live on NBC12 and stream on multiple social media channels from 7 to 8 p.m.

Here are three ways to watch it so you don’t miss out:

Live on NBC12

Watch the live broadcast on Channel 12.

Facebook Page

You can watch a live stream of the ball on the Richmond Cattle Barons Facebook page.

Youtube

A Youtube Live will be available on American Cancer Society’s Youtube channel.

The ball will take place on Oct. 17 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

