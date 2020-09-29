Poll: Virginians about evenly divided on Confederate statues

By MATTHEW BARAKAT and BEN FINLEY | September 29, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT - Updated September 29 at 11:26 AM

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - A new poll shows Virginians about evenly divided on whether Confederate statues throughout the state should be removed.

The poll by Hampton University and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 46% support the removal of Confederate statues and 42% oppose removal.

A similar divide emerged on the question of renaming schools and streets that honor Confederates.

The poll also found that a majority of Virginians support returning students to in-person learning with adjustments to accommodate the coronavirus pandemic.

Only 1 in 4 Virginians say they support full online learning.

As it stands now, about 80% of Virginia’s 1.3 million students are learning in a fully virtual environment.

