Police respond to multiple shootings across Central Virginia Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a violent evening in Central Virginia as police in multiple localities responded to shootings.
Petersburg
Petersburg police were called to a triple shooting on Tuesday evening around 8 p.m.
Police said it happened in the 900 block of Halifax Street outside of the Little’s Mart convenience store.
Three men were hurt. According to sources, all of the injuries are non-life-threatening.
Henrico
Henrico police were called to St. Luke Apartments on Engleside Drive around 8 p.m.
Police said one person was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital.
The victim was conscious when he was taken to the hospital but the severity of the injuries is unknown.
Police are working to identify a suspect.
Also in Henrico, police were called to the 500 block of Park Avenue after a man was shot in the leg.
He was taken to the hospital. Police said they are not looking for any suspects in this incident.
Richmond
In Richmond, officers heard shots coming from the Jennie Scher Road area at Ashley Oaks Apartments in the Montrose Heights community around 7 p.m.
Police then got a call for a person shot in the 1300 block of Jennie Scher Road.
Officers found a man who had been shot at the scene. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is on-going.
Just a couple of hours earlier around 4 p.m., RPD officers were called the 1500 block of Silver Avenue for a shooting.
At the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
After further investigation, police determined this shooting happened actually happened in the 2100 block of Gordon Avenue.
