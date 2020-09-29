Police: Driver goes into the woods following hit-and-run

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the driver who they said left the scene and went into the woods following a hit-and-run crash.
Henrico police were called around 7:14 p.m. on Tuesday for the report of a reckless driver in the area of Penick Road and Cloverdale Street.
Police said it was reported that the vehicle hit another one and left the scene.
The suspect vehicle was then spotted along the shoulder of Interstate 64 near Staples Mill Road, and the driver went into the woods.
There is no suspect description.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.