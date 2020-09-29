News to Know for Sept. 29: Trial for firefighter death; Chesterfield schools reopen; Presidential debate preview; Heavy rain this evening, overnight

News to Know for Sept. 29: Trial for firefighter death; Chesterfield schools reopen; Presidential debate preview; Heavy rain this evening, overnight
Joe Biden (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) and Donald Trump (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Source: AP Photos/Andrew Harnik and Carolyn Kaster)
By Adrianna Hargrove | September 29, 2020 at 6:32 AM EDT - Updated September 29 at 8:33 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.

First Alert Weather Day For Rain

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the day.

Best chance is South and east of RVA but anyone could get a stray shower.

Heavy rain this evening and overnight

A heavy rain and strong storm threat builds in the evening and overnight.

Window for heaviest rain opens around 9pm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Trial For Firefighter Death

A two-day trial could begin for the man charged with striking and killing Hanover Fire Lieutenant Brad Clark in 2018.

Nearly two years ago, Lt. Brad Clark, 43, of Mechanicsville, and a 13-year veteran with the agency, was killed when a tractor-trailer struck the fire engine from behind on Oct. 11, 2018.

The family of Lt. Brad Clark says they are thankful for all the love and support.
The family of Lt. Brad Clark says they are thankful for all the love and support. (Source: NBC12)

Virginia State Police have charged Lester Labarge, 49, of California, Maryland with reckless driving and cited him for defective brakes.

The trial will take place at Hanover Circuit Court at 10 a.m.

Presidential Debate Tonight

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will meet in their first debate Tuesday in a presidential election year marked by extraordinary turmoil.

With the election 35 days away and early votes already being cast in some states, Biden has kept a lead over the Republican president in most national polls.

(Source: Gray DC)

While debates have not significantly shaken up the election in recent years, Tuesday’s highly anticipated matchup will offer the clearest contrast yet between the two men.

The debate, starting at 9 p.m. Eastern Time in Cleveland, is the first of three between Trump and Biden.

Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 1 Million

The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has eclipsed 1 million, nine months into a crisis that has devastated the global economy, tested world leaders' resolve, pitted science against politics and forced multitudes to change the way they live, learn and work.

The bleak milestone, recorded on Monday in the U.S. by Johns Hopkins University, is greater than the population of Jerusalem or Austin, Texas.

(Source: WFIE)

It is 2 1/2 times the sea of humanity that was at Woodstock in 1969. It is more than four times the number killed by the 2004 earthquake and tsunami in the Indian Ocean.

Chesterfield Schools Begin Reopening

The Chesterfield County Public Schools is moving forward with a phased-in return to in-person learning, with the earliest start date being Sept. 29.

Under this plan, students will return in four cohorts.

(Source: Chesterfield County Public Schools)

The first cohort includes students with special needs, level two students in K-12 as determined by individualized learning plans.

Chesterfield School Board Meeting

School leaders in Chesterfield County could decide today when the next cohorts will start in-person.

The Chesterfield County School Board will be having a meeting on Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. with an update on ‘Project Restart’.

COVID-19 Dashboard For Schools

The Virginia Department of Health announced the launch of a new Pandemic Metrics Dashboard.

A CDC School Metrics tab will also be available within the dashboard.

This tab uses metrics described by the CDC to guide decisions by school officials, taking into consideration the school’s ability to implement and adhere to key mitigation strategies to decrease transmission of COVID-19.

Final Thought

For every minute you are angry, you lose sixty seconds of happiness - Ralph Waldo Emerson

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.