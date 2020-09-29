Man sentenced to prison for killing Henrico man in 2017

Ryan Lee Dillon
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 29, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT - Updated September 29 at 7:02 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to prison for killing a Henrico man in February 2017.

Ryan Lee Dillon previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the death of Kenneth Charles Bage.

Dillon was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 10 suspended, so he will serve 30 years.

The 54-year-old Lakeside man was found gunned down in his home on Feb. 16, 2017.

Kenneth Charles Bage | Source: Facebook
**CORRECTION: A previous version of this story noted the victim as being Dillon’s grandfather.

