Man charged with assaulting deputy, family member

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with assaulting a deputy and family member in Stafford County.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was called to a fight on Bonair Street just after 11 p.m. on Sept. 27.
When deputies arrived, they say Matthew Rodriguez was in an altercation with family members and saw him throw a backpack at a woman, where it hit her on the shoulder.
A deputy then separated Rodriguez from the group.
“While being detained, he resisted and struck a deputy twice. Rodriguez continued to resist arrest and a taser was utilized before he was successfully taken into custody,” a release said.
Rodriguez, 26, of Fredericksburg, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, assault and battery on a family member, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and drunk in public.
He is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.
