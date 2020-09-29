Hanover School Board reaches agreement on new school names

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County School Board announced it has reached an agreement on the new names for the schools formerly known as Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson.
The board signaled support during an open discussion for Mechanicsville as the new name for the high school and Bell Creek as the new name for the middle school.
The board also voiced its appreciation for the input it received from families, staff, and the broader community over the past several weeks, as well as the work of the School Renaming Committee.
School Board policy stipulates that schools cannot be named after any person, living or deceased.
A formal vote is expected at the board’s October 13 meeting.
Once the board has voted, new mascots will be chosen for the two schools.
