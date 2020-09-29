Forecast: Heavy rain this evening and overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of heavy rain and a couple strong thunderstorms, mainly after sunset this evening.
TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the day. Best chance is South and east of RVA but anyone could get a stray shower. A heavy rain and strong storm threat builds in the evening and overnight. Window for heaviest rain opens around 9pm. Highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
WEDNESDAY: A gorgeous day. Early morning clouds, then clearing skies and lower humidity by the afternoon. Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s. A stray afternoon shower is possible. (Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with a few showers possible in the afternoon . Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid and upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Cloudy with rain possible. Could be heavy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
