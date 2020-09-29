Forecast: Heavy rain this evening and overnight

First Alert Weather Day for flood potential after sunset

By Andrew Freiden | September 29, 2020 at 4:09 AM EDT - Updated September 29 at 6:26 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of heavy rain and a couple strong thunderstorms, mainly after sunset this evening.

TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the day. Best chance is South and east of RVA but anyone could get a stray shower. A heavy rain and strong storm threat builds in the evening and overnight. Window for heaviest rain opens around 9pm. Highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

WEDNESDAY: A gorgeous day. Early morning clouds, then clearing skies and lower humidity by the afternoon. Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s. A stray afternoon shower is possible. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with a few showers possible in the afternoon . Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid and upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain possible. Could be heavy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.

