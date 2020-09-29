Environmental groups challenge Mountain Valley permits

Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline project led a tour of the denuded, muddy construction site in June at Four Corners Farm in Franklin County. (Source: Mason Adams/ For the Virginia Mercury)
By Associated Press | September 29, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT - Updated September 29 at 11:31 AM

RICHMOND, Va. - Environmental groups have filed a challenge against permits that were recently issued to the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The Roanoke Times reported Monday that a petition was filed with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond.

The Sierra Club and seven other groups challenged permits that would allow Mountain Valley to cross nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands along its 303-mile path in Virginia and West Virginia.

The project has been barred from active construction for nearly a year.

But after two key sets of federal permits were restored, Mountain Valley asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to lift its stop-work order.

