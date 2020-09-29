Deputies: Man charged with brother’s murder

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said it has charged a man with his brother’s murder.
Wesley “Ray” Whiting, Jr., is charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to the Sept. 25 shooting death of Calvin Whiting. Deputies said the two are brothers.
Deputies said Wesley turned himself in on Sept. 26.
Deputies were first called on Sept. 25 around 7:23 p.m. to a shooting on Porter Hill Road.
The victim, Calvin, tried driving himself to the hospital but stopped on Courthouse Road near Jennifer Lane, deputies said.
Emergency crews then transported him to the hospital with several gunshot wounds to his torso. Calvin later died at the hospital.
