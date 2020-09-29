COVID-19 cases increase by 755 in 24 hours | State’s testing rate under 5% for fifth consecutive day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 148,271 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Wednesday - a 755 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 3,208 deaths with 11,041 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,200,124 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate dropped to 4.5 percent Tuesday, making it the fifth consecutive day below 5 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Eight new outbreaks were reported Wednesday; the total number is now at 1,041. A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 23,271 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 8,598 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 6,053 cases, 341 hospitalizations, 95 deaths
- Henrico: 5,491 cases, 441 hospitalizations, 216 deaths
- Richmond: 4,674 cases, 419 hospitalizations, 61 deaths
- Hanover: 1,320 cases, 101 hospitalizations, 38 deaths
- Petersburg: 747 cases, 73 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 275 cases, 28 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
