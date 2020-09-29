Cord-cutters can now get breaking news updates from ’12 News Now'

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A lot of you have cut the cord. That means you get our channel through streaming devices instead of cable. Maybe it’s Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire. On all of those platforms, you’ll find an NBC12 News app. And now, we have a new feature to get you the latest breaking developments faster than ever before.
WELCOME TO 12 NEWS NOW.
At NBC12, a team of reporters can get the very latest in breaking news quickly to viewers with our new 12 News Now, located inside our main newsroom.
Our On Your Side Investigator Rachel DePompa helped get the project off the ground. When she’s at 12 News Now, she pushes the buttons to get the content on the air. She pulls up the sound or images and change cameras to bring you to live events.
From press conferences to breaking news or weather events - anytime we have a crew on the scene - we can bring you live pictures immediately.
The content that she pulls up on the monitors feeds right out to your cell phones through our NBC12 News App.
We can even pop up on your TV, through our NBC12 apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV. You can also click on our live stream at nbc12.com to watch us or see us on NBC12′s Facebook live.
We’ll talk you through the latest live events in central Virginia and around the state as they happen.
Rachel and a team of anchors will provide you morning updates on the latest headlines. And make sure you join us weeknights at 8 p.m. —Simone Cuccurullo will bring you the latest headlines.
