Central Virginia voters ready for televised Presidential debate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From the handling of the coronavirus pandemic to racial inequities across the board, voters in Central Virginia have a lot of concerns heading into the first presidential debate.
“With everything else in this country, I just really hope that you know we’re heard. Honestly heard. Like for real this time,” said Mike Lee.
People like Lee, a Richmond voter, say how people of color are treated in this country is his top concern.
“I’m definitely going to be watching because you know the stuff that’s going on is affecting my country,” said Lee.
Others out on the street near Carytown say the expectations from the two candidates have already been set because they know what they’re getting.
“I really want to see how they’re going to handle the questions,” said Tami Carsillo, Williamsburg voter. “I want to see their interactions with each other and to just see the behaviors with that as well.”
They’re really watching to make sure their candidate doesn’t stumble too much or veer too off course.
“I don’t like to watch ballet because a dancer might fall so I really don’t want to watch the debate because Biden might fall,” said Jim Rogers, Richmond Voter.
Other concerns include the economy and any recovery from COVID-19 restrictions in place across the country and health care during the pandemic.
“It’s absolutely crazy that we don’t have universal health care,” said Christiane Rogers, Richmond voter. “I’ve done four different countries before, France, England, Canada and here. What are we about? Why not?”
A new poll out from Hampton university shows More Virginia voters have confidence in how Donald Trump would handle the economy than Biden, but more believe Joe Biden would better deal with the coronavirus outbreak.
