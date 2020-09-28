Woman arrested for murder, neglect in sister’s death in 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say they charged a woman with murder and neglect in connection to her sister’s death in 2019.
Police arrested 42-year-old Davina Blackwell, but neighbors say she was known as. “Love.” Police say she neglected her adult sister, Melissa Pierce, 47, who had special needs and died last year. They lived together at a Chesterfield apartment complex. Neighbors say the suspect’s boyfriend, and one of his relatives lived there too.
“Neglect is neglect, whether it’s a child or an adult,” said neighbor Glenda Shelton.
People who live at Meadowbrook Apartments off Cogbill Road say it doesn’t come as surprise police have launched a murder and neglect investigation here.
The suspect has since moved, but neighbors remember the family.
“They wasn’t caring for her,” Shelton added. She lived next-door neighbor to Blackwell.
Pierce was pronounced dead at the scene on May 24, 2019, after police were called for the report of Pierce in cardiac arrest.
Before she was arrested, Blackwell told NBC12 her sister had the mind of a child, although she was 47 years old.
“She dropped a significant amount of weight to the point where she literally was just bones and skin,” said a neighbor who asked not to be identified.
She said Pierce moved in with her sister after their mother passed away and that’s when her health seemed to decline.
“I know people called Social Services, as did I, and nothing ever happened.”
Neighbors say another man in the home would often walk Pierce around the neighborhood but they question if he was fit to care for her.
“Anytime anyone was out cooking out or anything, him and her would come up and stand around until someone would offer food to them, and when they would get food, they would literally gobble it up. You could tell they were hungry,” she added.
“They would leave her in there and they would go and for about three or four months, you didn’t see her at all. Then all of a sudden, she passed away…I would’ve took her for medical attention because she really needed medical attention,” Shelton said.
In January, Blackwell told NBC12 she couldn’t understand why police considered her sister’s death a crime. She said someone was always there to care for her sister and that the moments before her death they tried to feed her but she began to choke. The medical examiner considered the case a homicide, and now so are police.
Blackwell is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
