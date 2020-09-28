Woman arrested for involvement in 2019 neglectful death case

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say an arrest has been made in the 2019 neglectful death case of a woman.
Melissa Pierce, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene on May 24, 2019, after police were called for the report of Pierce in cardiac arrest.
Investigators later discovered that Pierce died as a result of neglect.
On Sept. 24, detectives say indictments were obtained for Davina R. Blackwell, 42, for felony murder and felony neglect in relation to Pierce’s death.
Blackwell is currently being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.
The investigation is on-going.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
