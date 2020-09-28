Virginia Capital Trail to celebrate 5th anniversary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Capital Trail Foundation is inviting the public to celebrate the trail’s fifth anniversary, which is on Oct. 2.
Participants will be able to select five out of eight activities to complete during the month of October.
“The Virginia Capital Trail is a wonderful recreational and transportation asset to our local communities and region. We are extremely excited to launch this engaging event in celebration of the Virginia Capital Trail’s 5th Anniversary,” said Cat Anthony, executive director of the Virginia Capital Trail. “This is a great opportunity to introduce the Capital Trail to new visitors, showcase its impact, encourage outdoor recreation, and celebrate not only the Virginia Capital Trail but our amazing Trail community!”
Activities include being out on the trail, engaging in environmental stewardship, supporting local trail businesses, completing a scavenger hunt and more.
The foundation is also hosting a mobile trail table at Four Mile Creek Trailhead on Oct. 2 and a trail clean up on Oct. 3 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
The event registration is free and there is a commemorative anniversary patch available for $12.
For more information, click here.
