Va. correctional center reports 700+ COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

CAPRON, Va. (WWBT) - More than 700 incarcerated people inside of the Deerfield Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19. More inmates in the center have died from the virus than any correctional facility in the commonwealth.
Deerfield reported 733 positive cases on-site and a total of 19 deaths related to COVID-19.
Deerfield Correctional Center is home to the state’s largest cohort of geriatric male inmates and has serious health conditions and lives in an assisted living or nursing home environment.
Since the pandemic began, the Virginia Department of Corrections has performed more than 36,600 COVID-19 tests on offenders.
All Virginia correctional facilities are following the department’s pandemic sanitation plan, and offenders and staff are required to wear personal protective equipment at all times, including medical-grade N95 masks when appropriate.
VADOC is working with the Virginia Department of Health to manage the outbreak.
Deerfield Correctional Center is located in Capron and has an average daily population of about 925 people. For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia correctional facilities, visit this link.
