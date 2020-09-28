USPS has several open positions available in Richmond, Norfolk areas

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Postal Service will be hosting a hiring event for several available positions in the Richmond and Norfolk areas.
Some of the available positions include:
- Mail Processing Assistant - $17.95 an hour
- Mail Handler Associate - $16.21 an hour
- PSE Sales and Services/Distribution Associate - $17.19 an hour
- Assistant Rural Carrier - $17.19 an hour
- Rural Carrier Associate - $17.29 an hour
Any position that has a driving requirement will also require a valid driver’s license and clean 2-year driving history.
Citizenship or permanent resident status is required. In the event of an on-site interview, applicants should also bring along a list of work history for the last five years.
Males should bring their Selective Service Registration number and military veterans should bring their DD214s and veteran preference documents (if applicable).
Employment with the Postal Service offers job security and provides many challenging and rewarding promotional opportunities to job seekers.
For those who are interested in applying, click here.
